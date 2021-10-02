Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) versus Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Financial Survey

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Suruga Bank alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Suruga Bank and Banco BBVA Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suruga Bank 1 0 0 0 1.00 Banco BBVA Argentina 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Suruga Bank and Banco BBVA Argentina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suruga Bank $941.33 million 0.78 $201.47 million N/A N/A Banco BBVA Argentina $1.86 billion 0.42 $142.73 million $0.83 4.65

Suruga Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banco BBVA Argentina.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Banco BBVA Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco BBVA Argentina has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Suruga Bank and Banco BBVA Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suruga Bank 21.53% 8.14% 0.62% Banco BBVA Argentina 9.70% 12.81% 2.11%

Summary

Banco BBVA Argentina beats Suruga Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Guarantee segment handles the guarantee business. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products. The small and medium-sized companies business focuses on local private-sector companies. The CIB business covers global transaction services and global markets solutions such as risk management and securities brokerage, long term financing products as well as project finance and syndicated loans, and corporate finance services. The company was founded on October 14, 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.