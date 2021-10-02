Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 262 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. cut their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

