Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 206 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,533,000 after purchasing an additional 211,530 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,933,000 after purchasing an additional 338,522 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,234,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,589,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,046,000 after buying an additional 223,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

