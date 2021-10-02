Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 1,582 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $155.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,457 shares of company stock worth $3,544,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

