Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.88.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $789.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $833.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $776.89. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.