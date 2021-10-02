Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $362,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 976 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $486.51 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $495.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,385,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

