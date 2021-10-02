Ballentine Partners LLC Has $245,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX opened at $164.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.38. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.