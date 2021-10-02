Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $47,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.26.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.95 and a 200 day moving average of $121.19. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.33 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

