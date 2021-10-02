Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,318 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 57.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA opened at $42.59 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In other CNA Financial news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

