Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.