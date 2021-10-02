Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,405 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,455,000 after purchasing an additional 884,060 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,778,000 after buying an additional 374,134 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 680,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,963,000 after buying an additional 367,291 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,015,000 after buying an additional 663,126 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO opened at $89.87 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.