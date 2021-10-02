Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 194.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

