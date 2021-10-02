Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,863 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 61,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

SYBT opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $101,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

