Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,289 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,798,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154 in the last 90 days.

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.63.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $231.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.96. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

