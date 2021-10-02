AVT (AVT) Market Cap Hits $2.79 Million

AVT (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One AVT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. AVT has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AVT has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AVT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00055283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00237847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00116769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013051 BTC.

AVT Coin Profile

AVT is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

AVT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AVT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AVT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.