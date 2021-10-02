Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.63% of Avient worth $28,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Avient by 2,406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

