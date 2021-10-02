AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $251.00 Price Target at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $231.00 to $251.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB opened at $222.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.