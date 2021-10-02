Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) vs. Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Head-To-Head Review

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

33.5% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $1.72 million 283.36 -$142.09 million ($2.76) -2.43 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($1.01) -0.91

Allena Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autolus Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 118.91%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 337.30%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -4,890.43% -56.93% -45.40% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -229.45% -123.94%

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Autolus Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells. The company was founded by Martin Pule in September 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.