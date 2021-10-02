Auto Market Cap Hits $51.05 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Auto has a total market capitalization of $51.05 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for about $963.17 or 0.02005254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Auto has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00235891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00117882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

