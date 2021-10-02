Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the August 31st total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUTLF opened at $1.27 on Friday. Austal has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.

