AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Get AU Optronics alerts:

AUOTY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AU Optronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. downgraded shares of AU Optronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

AUOTY opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. AU Optronics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AU Optronics (AUOTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.