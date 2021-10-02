Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $112.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.78. The stock had a trading volume of 798,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,463. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

