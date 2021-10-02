Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.10

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.10 and traded as low as $3.90. Atlantic American shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 85,729 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.20.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $51.46 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic American during the first quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 48.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 22.2% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 37.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

