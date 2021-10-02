Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATER shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Aterian alerts:

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc bought 1,468,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth $174,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth $13,539,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth $6,131,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Aterian during the second quarter worth $3,393,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATER stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26. Aterian has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aterian will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.