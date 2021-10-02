Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATTO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The company has a market cap of $423.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.77. Atento has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.90 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atento will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

