ATB Capital Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$6.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$6.50 target price (down previously from C$7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.44 to C$6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.81.

ACB stock opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.88. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$4.93 and a 52 week high of C$24.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.55.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

