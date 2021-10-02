ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €850.00 by Credit Suisse Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on ASML in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) target price on ASML in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($994.12) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €682.17 ($802.55).

