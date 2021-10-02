ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $390.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.21 and a 200-day moving average of $338.78. ASM International has a 52-week low of $137.90 and a 52-week high of $448.38.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, September 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut shares of ASM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.68.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

