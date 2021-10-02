Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of ASND traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.25. The stock had a trading volume of 220,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,846. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% in the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

