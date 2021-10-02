Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABG. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,588,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,103,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after buying an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,960 shares during the period.

NYSE ABG traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,218. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $97.95 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.40. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

