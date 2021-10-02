Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 36,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $3,243,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 59,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $5,078,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 185,517 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

