Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $8.53.
Aroundtown Company Profile
