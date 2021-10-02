Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

