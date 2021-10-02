Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Arlo Technologies posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ARLO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 575,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,887. The company has a market cap of $535.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.75. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.