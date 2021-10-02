Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 1,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 184,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $88,465 over the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

