ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.78, but opened at $79.97. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ArcBest shares last traded at $81.54, with a volume of 1,535 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ArcBest by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ArcBest by 103,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,754,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in ArcBest by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.