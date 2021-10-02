Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the August 31st total of 695,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.98 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $74,730.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $163,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 632,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,106 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 301,511 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

