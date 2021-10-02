Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on APLT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th.

APLT stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $459.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $260,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,920 shares of company stock worth $542,113. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 147,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.