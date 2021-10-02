Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 187.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.09. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,071 shares of company stock worth $1,386,357 in the last 90 days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

