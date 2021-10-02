Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,192,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,681 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $437,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $61,510,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 338,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 105,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $9,821,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

