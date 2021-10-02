Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,875 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 8.3% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 534,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 136,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.03. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

