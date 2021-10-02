Anyswap Price Reaches $7.09 on Top Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $132.21 million and $11.23 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $7.09 or 0.00014932 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00067037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00105564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00152622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,508.67 or 1.00012896 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.80 or 0.06856057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

