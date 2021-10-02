Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Anthem by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Anthem by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

Anthem stock opened at $375.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $264.44 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

