Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Gap Up to $59.74

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.74, but opened at $62.41. Anterix shares last traded at $62.25, with a volume of 609 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATEX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,405.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $129,109.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and have sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anterix by 34.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Anterix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anterix by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Anterix by 26.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Anterix in the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

