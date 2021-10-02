AnRKey X ($ANRX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $181,339.00

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. AnRKey X has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $181,339.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AnRKey X alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00067957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00106968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00149312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47,691.39 or 0.99941011 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.12 or 0.06796220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,079,082 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnRKey X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.