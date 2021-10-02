AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.80 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 0.83.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

