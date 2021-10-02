Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Short Interest Update

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Angel Pond stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Angel Pond has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64.

Get Angel Pond alerts:

About Angel Pond

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Pond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Pond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.