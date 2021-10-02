Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director W D. Minami acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOMR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 108,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,617. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

