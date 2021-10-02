Analysts Set Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Target Price at $46.30

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCRA. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $32,477.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,201.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,701 shares of company stock worth $2,763,228. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

VCRA stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.69 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.