Analysts Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target at $64.07

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

TRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Transcat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $65.36. 11,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter worth $211,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.