Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Price Target at C$29.89

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

TSE ERO traded down C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$22.35. The company had a trading volume of 125,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,847. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$17.24 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.70.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.8599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.